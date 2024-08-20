PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU0M1NRNVFGMkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Gillotte Named Preseason First Team Associated Press All-American

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville senior defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, who was tabbed a first team Preseason All-American by CBS Sports, was just named a first team Associated Press Preseason All-American.

A second team All-American last season, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. His 11.0 sacks were ranked eighth nationally as the native of Boca Raton, Fla., was a runner-up for the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year Award and was a first team all-conference honoree. The Cardinals are scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against Austin Peay on Aug. 31 at Noon on the ACC Network.


