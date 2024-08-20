LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville senior defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, who was tabbed a first team Preseason All-American by CBS Sports, was just named a first team Associated Press Preseason All-American.

A second team All-American last season, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. His 11.0 sacks were ranked eighth nationally as the native of Boca Raton, Fla., was a runner-up for the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year Award and was a first team all-conference honoree. The Cardinals are scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against Austin Peay on Aug. 31 at Noon on the ACC Network.



