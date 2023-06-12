Fresh off an official visit, Louisville added another piece to the 2024 recruiting class in Cornelius (NC.) Hough defensive back Jaiden Spearman.

Spearman had previously visited Florida, Penn State, Wisconsin, and more before ultimately choosing the Cardinals. With the commitment, bringing the 2024 class to 10 total pledges, Louisville sits at No. 23 in the Rivals team rankings.

Spearman has nice size at 6-foot-2, and has a strong relationship with Louisville DC Ron English.

The Cardinals are in the midst of a busy recruiting period, hosting a number of prospects on campus throughout the month of June.

