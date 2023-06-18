Dan McDonnell and company are on a mission to get the Louisville Baseball program back to post-season play. They have wasted no time getting to work, adding two quality players out of the transfer portal.

On June 7th, Louisville picked up a commitment from Division 2 catcher Luke Napleton, who comes from Quincy University. Don't let the Division 2 line fool you, Napleton is a big-time talent, especially swinging the bat. The 6-foot-1 catcher led the nation in home runs (29) and runs batted in (87) in 2023.

Today, according to Card Chronicle's Matt Sefcovic, Louisville added a right-handed arm to the pitching staff in Lewis University's Jake Karaba. Karaba was 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 2023 and was named Midwest Pitcher of the Year in Division 2.



It certainly looks as if McDonnell will continue to utilize the transfer portal to build out his team.

