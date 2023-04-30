LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with No. 136 pick in the fifth round of the National Football League Draft on Saturday.





Abdullah is the 155th UofL selection all-time in school history and the first linebacker drafted since Lorenzo Mauldin was a third round draftee by the New York Jets in 2015.





The Cards have two selections in the draft for the first time since wide receivers Tutu Atwell (2nd) and Dez Fitzpatrick (4th) were taken in the 2021 draft.





A native of Miami, Fla., Abdullah earned first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and was runner-up for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.





Coming off the edge, Abdullah led the ACC in sacks with 9.0 and was fourth in tackles for loss with a team best 14.5. Nationally, he ranked 15th in sacks and 23rd in tackles for loss.





A starter in 13 games, Abdullah finished the season with a career best 63 tackles, forced four fumbles and registered a pair of interceptions. He picked up a season best 2.5 sacks in a home loss to Florida State and also forced a pair of fumbles against Clemson.





As a junior in 2021, Abdullah was tabbed a second team All-ACC honoree after recording 10.0 sacks, the most by a UofL player since 2015. He closed the year with 61 tackles and tied for 12th nationally with 17.5 tackles for loss and 19th in sacks.





Setting a school record with 61 games played, Abdullah recorded 208 career tackles, 43.0 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks. He also closed his stellar tenure with seven forced fumbles and three interceptions.



