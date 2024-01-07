Jeff Brohm and Louisville currently sit atop the Rivals 2024 Transfer Team Rankings after finishing the winter transfer portal window with a bang. If you want to check out those rankings, you can do so here.

Onto the commitments: On Friday, Louisville added Peny Boone. Early on Saturday, Louisville picked up Rueben Unije. From there, the commitments came in fast and furious. Let's dive into who announced in favor of Louisville over the last 36 hours, after Boone and Unije.



With veterans Devin Neal and MJ Griffin returning for Louisville, infusing the safety room with young talent was a priority. Daeh McCullough fits the mold of a guy who can develop behind Neal and Griffin. The 6-foot-1 Oklahoma transfer was a four-star recruit int he 2023 class, and saw limited action in his only season with the Sooners. McCullough joins Blake Ruffin in the safety group coming in through the transfer portal.



Louisville has put an emphasis on revamping the offensive line as three starters off of this year's squad are moving on. Rasheed Miller is another piece to the puzzle up front, and brings a ton of experience to the ACC. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle played in 13 games this season, totaling 796 snaps. Miller is familiar with offensive line coach Richard Owens, who came to Louisville from Georgia Southern.



The former First-Team JUCO All-American made a name for himself at Hutchinson Community College, before heading to Middle Tennessee State in 2021. Davis finished that season with 68 tackles, and then made the move to Jackson State for the 2022 season, where he racked up 58 tackles. The veteran linebacker now arrives in Louisville after spending 2023 in College Station.

