Louisville hosted 11 official visitors this week and one of them brought a rival schools' assistant coach to the campus. It wasn't a covert scouting operation however, as Raymond Woodie III also brought his mother, sister, little brother And his father, Florida State's linebackers coach, Raymond Woodie Jr.

I asked Woodie III of the Louisville coaching staff blindfolded his father to keep him from seeing to much, but he laughed it off.

"Nah they were all cool, they were actually chopping it up," replied Woodie III.

"My little brother did tease my dad every time Louisville had a highlight against Florida state though," he laughed.

While family shenanigans make for good fun, this was a business trip for the Woodies and Louisville's football program made a good impression with the four-star athlete who Louisville is recruiting to play defensive back.



"(The visit showed me) more than I expected. I loved the atmosphere and the vibe of the city, players, and the coaches," said Woodie III. "Everyone got along they all seem to have bought in to what the coaches were saying and seemed like they were happy to be at louisville."

Speaking of coaches, linebackers coach Ryan Beard played safety for WKU when Woodie's father coached there during Beard's junior and senior seasons back in 2010 and 2011. Coach Beard is the point man in Woodie III's recruitment along with cornerbacks coach and recruiting director Grady Brown.

The Louisville target lived in Bowling Green at the time his father was coaching at WKU so the family has a connection to the blue grass state you can read about here.



