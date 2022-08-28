If you missed any of our previous position previews, click the links below:

We are quickly approaching the 2022 football season. We continue to get fans set for the season by breaking down the roster one position at a time. In the latest preview, we take a look at the defensive backs.

I'm going on the record right now: the secondary will be the most-improved position group on the team, specifically the cornerbacks.



Let's start by breaking down the corners --- With Kei'Trel Clark going down with an injury, Louisville played Chandler Jones, Greedy Vance, and Trey Franklin primarily. Greedy Vance is now at Florida State, and was listed as the backup at nickel for the Seminoles.

Chandler Jones and Trey Franklin will more than likely be backups for Louisville this year, not because they did anything wrong, but due to the fact Louisville brought in some real talent through the transfer portal.

All indications out of fall camp are that Quincy Riley and Jarvis Brownlee are the real deal on the outside. It's been said that Riley's ball skills are on another level, and Brownlee brings an edge to the secondary that Louisville simply hasn't had.

Sources tell CardinalSports.com that Riley and Brownlee have been so good on the outside that Kei'Trel Clark will play in the slot.

I feel very comfortable with Riley, Brownlee, and Clark, and with Louisville having three reliable corners, I'd expect much more man-to-man, and much more pressing off the ball.

With the safeties, one starting spot is solidified with veteran Kenderick Duncan returning for another season. It sounds like Josh Minkins will get the first look at the other safety spot, with MJ Griffin and Nicario Harper also in the mix.

Chandler Jones has the ability to play safety in addition to corner, so look for Louisville to play guys all over the field given the versatility they now have.

